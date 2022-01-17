Scream Dethrones Spider-Man At The Box Office As Horror Remains Reliable

According to Box Office Mojo, "Scream," directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not") nabbed a very solid $30.6 million debut through Sunday. But let's not forget that we have a long weekend for MLK Day, with Monday expected to bring in a healthy chunk of change as well. Come Tuesday morning, it's expected that the slasher flick will have earned around $36 million domestically. This was right in line with projections, and the budget is said to be in the $25 million range, making this a healthy return for Paramount and Spyglass.

It isn't quite enough for a franchise-best, as "Scream 3" opened to $34 million back in 2000. It is, however, a whole heck of a lot more than 2011's "Scream 4," which earned $18.6 million on its opening weekend. With critics and audiences on board for this one, it seems safe to say that the franchise is back and it wouldn't be remotely surprising to hear word of another sequel in the works sooner rather than later. The fact of the matter is, in these wildly uncertain times, outside of superheroes, horror remains the other seemingly bulletproof genre. And it has the added benefit of generally costing far less to produce, meaning less risk for the reward.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," meanwhile, took in another $20.8 million in its fifth weekend, good for the number two spot. It only dipped 36.2%, with the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe holding remarkably well from week to week. It's no wonder that Sony Pictures doesn't seem to be in any rush to make the movie available on digital platforms. Theatrical exclusivity is the way to go for blockbusters, folks. Its global total stands at $1.62 billion. It is less than $2 million away from passing "Black Panther" ($700.4 million) on the all-time domestic chart and will do so any second now, putting it at number four behind "Avatar" ($760 million). It also now seems very likely that it will pass "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) on the worldwide chart.