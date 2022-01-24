Spider-Man Beats Scream At The Box Office, Which Is Impressive And Sobering

It was pretty rough sledding for just about everything else this week. To that end, the other eight entries in the top 10 earned just over $16 million combined — or just a couple million more than "Spider-Man" made on its own in its sixth week. Yes, that's where we're at right now. January is historically pretty rough for movies and the box office but this is a particularly rough month.

"Sing 2" came in at number three with $5.7 million, with its global total at $241 million. It is looking like the film might struggle to get to $300 million, which wouldn't even behalf of what the original made. Again, grading on the Covid curve (and considering the movie is making money on premium VOD right now as well) it's probably considered a win for Universal.

Of the weekend's two "big" new releases, "Redeeming Love" did better, coming in at number four with $3.7 million. This is also a Universal release and it's not doing them any major favors as it's probably not going to make enough in the coming weeks to make any sort of real impact. The weekend's other new release, however, etched its way into the history books as "The King's Daughter," which stars Pierce Brosnan and was originally supposed to debut in 2015, debuted on more than 2,000 screens and earned just $750 thousand. That makes it one of the least successful wide-release films in history. Ouch.

"The King's Man" rounded out the top five, taking in $1.7 million, with its total now standing at $105 million worldwide. It's a flop at this point and there is no way around it. Disney knows that, which is why it will be hitting Hulu very soon. This does not bode well for "Kingsman 3," unless it gets made with streaming in mind.

There are no notable wide-release movies hitting screens this week, which means "Scream" and "Spider-Man" will be duking it out yet again in what figures to be a quiet, possibly depressing weekend at the box office.