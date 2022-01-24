Spider-Man: No Way Home Reclaims Top Box Office Spot, Crushes Another Record

Even Omicron's no match for the web-slinger. Despite spiking Covid numbers caused by the variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has emerged as the biggest box office hit of the pandemic-era over the last month and is now threatening to break into the top five highest-grossing films of all time (not adjusting for inflation, of course). It's also managed to reclaim the top spot in the U.S. after being dethroned by the fifth "Scream" movie.

According to Variety, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took in $14.1 million at the domestic box office and $27.7 million overseas this past weekend (January 21-23), putting its total U.S. gross at $721 million and its global haul at $1.69 billion. That makes it the sixth top-grossing movie of all time worldwide, just ahead of "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and 2019's "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion). However, the odds are against the Tom Holland-led blockbuster cracking the top five at the global box office at this point in its run, what with its fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole "Avengers: Infinity War" sitting comfortably in the number five spot with a gross of $2.05 billion. Still, it's quite the financial achievement for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, given that "No Way Home" did all this not only in the face of Omicron, but also without ever playing in China.