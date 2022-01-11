Death On The Nile Trailer: Hey, This Movie Is Finally Coming Out

The first thing you'll notice in this trailer is Armie Hammer. The actor has largely been out of the spotlight since abuse and sexual assault allegations were publicly made against him in early 2021. Hammer left several projects, and one of his roles was even reshot, but he's still clearly visible — if only via one quick glimpse–in this footage from "Death on The Nile." Hammer plays Simon Doyle, whose new wife, Linnet (Gal Gadot), worries someone is after her. While the trailer doesn't reveal who kicks the bucket, it does spotlight several of the suspicious passengers, including Rosalie (Letitia Wright), Euphemia (Annette Bening), and Louise (Rose Leslie).

We also see plenty of the mustachioed man himself, famed detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, also the film's director). Poirot is the only link between this star-studded ensemble caper and "Murder on The Orient Express." Linnet invited Poirot on the trip to watch her back, because, as she puts it, "When you have money, no one is ever really your friend." Soon, someone is killed, and Poirot gets to work at what he's best at: accusing people of murder. "It is a problem, I admit," the detective says amiably when someone points out that he pretty much throws out accusations at everyone around him.

"Death on the Nile" was meant to hit theaters in 2019, but will finally debut in February after COVID-related delays. Imagine for a minute an alternate timeline where we had been able to see the movie then. No one would associate Hammer with the word "cannibalism." No one would know Letitia Wright's reported stance on vaccination. Gal Gadot's most talked-about role wouldn't be that poorly received "Imagine" video. Obviously, these are all varying levels of off-putting and your mileage may vary, but the combined result of all these headlines is a movie that might have felt worth seeing in 2019 but may not inspire strong enthusiasm in 2022. Alas, the steamboat keeps rolling on.

"Death on the Nile" will debut in theaters on February 11.