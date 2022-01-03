Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins Replaces Armie Hammer With Will Arnett

As those reading this are likely aware, "The Social Network" and "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer was hit with multiple allegations of sexual abuse and assault last year. This has already led the actor to vacate his role on "The Offer," a miniseries about the making of "The Godfather" moving forward at Paramount+. These unsettling allegations have also cast a dark cloud over a pair of films that Hammer worked on in 2019 but have yet to debut. The first of those movies, "Death on the Nile," will reach theaters on February 11, 2022. Despite having postponed the Agatha Christie adaptation multiple times, Disney has chosen not to reshoot Hammer's scenes and will release director Kenneth Branagh's murder-mystery as-is.

The second of those films is "Next Goal Wins," a sports dramedy based on the 2014 documentary of the same name helmed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. According to Deadline, the Taika Waititi-directed movie originally featured Hammer in a cameo as an executive at the Football Federation American Samoa. However, because Hammer "wasn't available" when Waititi did reshoots on the film, he's since been replaced by "Arrested Development" and "BoJack Horseman" star Will Arnett. What's more, Arnett is said to have a "slightly bigger" role than Hammer would've had thanks to story changes made in post-production.