Thor: Love And Thunder Is So 'Crazy Wild,' Taika Waititi Is Surprised He's Allowed To Make It

More so than many other kinds of movies, even on similar budgets, the Marvel Cinematic Universe relies on its visual design to an incredible degree. Artist Andy Park has been heavily involved in the art department ever since 2011's "Thor," giving him an extended firsthand look at the evolution of the Marvel superheroes over the years and making his work on "Thor: Love and Thunder" something of a full-circle moment for him. Park, who is also serving as concept illustrator on "Hawkeye," spoke to Screen Rant about working with Taika Waititi again, the spectacle we can expect from "Love and Thunder," and how far it will push boundaries. He told them:

"There's a reason why there's been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So 'Thor: Love and Thunder' falls right into that where it's just pushing the boundaries of what's comfortable and what should be expected. You'll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think [Waititi] said it in some interview where he's just like, he's surprised that he's even, he shouldn't be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it. This movie is crazy wild. It's so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It's going to be a good one. It's going to be fun."

Park is likely referring to this interview quote from Waititi, where the typically exuberant filmmaker went on to wryly describe the sequel as, "It's very different from 'Ragnarok.' It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos." The film is still a little ways off and there's plenty of other MCU adventures to get through in the meantime, but I hardly need to be sold on another Waititi superhero movie at this point. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.