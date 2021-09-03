Natalie Portman Shares Her Mighty Workout Regimen For Thor: Love And Thunder

Natalie Portman's Jane Foster has been missing from the MCU for a couple of movies now. This was explained away as the result of a breakup between her and the Asgardian God, Thor (Chris Hemsworth). But our days of missing the badass astrophysicist are finally drawing to a close. Jane is slated to make her return in "Thor: Love and Thunder," where she might look a little different than fans remember.

The last time we saw Jane, she was just a normal human genius (minus a brief period where the liquified Reality Stone used her body as a host). Most of her onscreen time was dedicated to scientific discoveries and her relationships with Thor. You might think that her reappearance is a chance to explain what went down between the couple, but there's a pretty good chance that romance is just a footnote in Jane's new arc. Not many plot details have been revealed, but we do know that "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be the MCU debut of Jane as the Mighty Thor, loosely adapting a storyline from recent Thor comics.

Jane's about to be very busy with a brand new set of superpowers!