BoJack Horseman Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg Released A Cut Joke About David Fincher (For Charity)

Yesterday, "Bojack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg spoke up for a good cause, with hilarious results. Initially, the showrunner tweeted a thought about Dave Chappelle's controversial Netflix deal. "Still mystified that apparently Dave Chappelle's deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited," he tweeted.

Bob-Waksberg asked whether it was normal for comedians to get carte blanche control over their final product, citing a time Netflix pushed back against a scene Bob-Waksberg himself wrote about David Fincher in the first season of "Bojack Horseman."