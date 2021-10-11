Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Struggles To Understand Fallout From Dave Chappelle's The Closer

Sarandos' memo also included this paragraph:

"Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don't allow titles Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don't believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it's an important part of our content offering."

And this line:

"Externally, particularly in stand-up comedy, artistic freedom is obviously a very different standard of speech than we allow internally as the goals are different: entertaining people versus maintaining a respectful, productive workplace."

Chappelle definitely pushed boundaries earlier in his career, following in the footsteps of people like Lenny Bruce, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and other luminaries of comedy. But Chappelle's current fixation on making jokes about trans women does not push boundaries — it perpetuates hatred. Transgender people are over four times more likely than cisgender people to be the victim of a violent crime, last year was the deadliest year since 2013 for transgender people in the U.S., and this year is already on pace to become the deadliest year on record. Sarandos may not think "The Closer" crosses the line into inciting violence, but make no mistake: Chappelle's rhetoric could very easily contribute to the type of violence we've just outlined. And it certainly doesn't help that he has used his association with trans comedian Daphne Dorman as a shield against the valid criticism many viewers have with his approach to this subject. Chappelle talked about Dorman a lot in his previous special, "Sticks and Stones." Dorman took her own life in 2019.

As for the "entertainment vs. workplace" comment, Sarandos seems to have forgotten that entertaining people should never come at the expense of anyone's safety.

Some of you might think that's a little harsh, that maybe all of this is being blown out of proportion, and that Chappelle is "just telling jokes, stop being so sensitive." But this has never been about sensitivity. As Field wrote in her Twitter thread:

"What [trans people] object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women ... Promoting TERF ideology (which is what [Netflix] did by giving it a platform yesterday) directly harms trans people, it is not some neutral act. This is not an argument with two sides. It is an argument with trans people who want to be alive and people who don't want us to be."

Here's another great thread on the subject from activist and writer Raquel Willis.

Siding with Chappelle on this issue may strike Sarandos as a smart move since the comedian's specials perform so well on Netflix. But he's clearly on the wrong side of history here — not only because of the anti-trans sentiments spread by "The Closer," but because the decision to give those ideals a platform could lead to long-term negative effects for the company's overall creative voice. Jaclyn Moore, a trans woman who served as a writer and co-showrunner on "Dear White People," says she will no longer work for Netflix "as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content."

Netflix has traditionally been one of the most welcoming outlets for historically marginalized voices, but every time a new Chappelle stand-up special comes around is a stark reminder that the streamer still has more to learn.