Death On The Nile Trailer: Yes, This Movie Is Still Coming Out

As much as I would love to spend the rest of this article going on about the return of Branagh's extravagant mustache or how the film's marketing continues to make almost comical use of a slowed-down version of Depeche Mode's "Policy of Truth," it's impossible to talk about "Death on the Nile" without discussing why it's been delayed so many times from its original release date in October 2020. (Besides Covid, that is.)

The main reason is star Armie Hammer, who was charged with multiple disturbing allegations of sexual abuse and assault this year, well after "Death on the Nile" wrapped production. And while these allegations led Hammer to leave the Paramount+ series "The Offer" before filming began, Disney has declined to reshoot his role in "Death on the Nile." As you can imagine, Branagh has been very delicate when addressing the matter in recent interviews.

The other elephants in the room? "Death on the Nile" co-star Letitia Wright, who controversially tweeted a video expressing anti-vaccine and anti-transgender commentary in December 2020 and, according to THR, has continued to espouse anti-vax sentiment while filming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Star Gal Gadot similarly drew controversy earlier this year when she issued a statement on the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine (via Variety).

Despite all this, "Death on the Nile" will finally open in theaters on February 11, 2022. Will anyone watch it when it does? Honestly, I suspect Disney barely even cares at this point.