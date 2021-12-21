Death On The Nile Trailer: Yes, This Movie Is Still Coming Out
Yes, Disney and 20th Century Studios are still planning to release "Death on the Nile" in theaters and have issued a new trailer to promote the film. But before we address the elephant (check that, multiple elephants) in the room, here's a refresher on what this movie is: "Death on the Nile" is based on the 1937 murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, yet acts as a sequel to 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," itself adapted from Christie's book about the world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot. "Orient Express" director Kenneth Branagh also called the shots on "Death on the Nile," in which he reprises his role as Poirot opposite an all-star cast playing the various passengers aboard the S.S. Karnak, a luxurious steamer taking its guests on a would-be pleasant trip down the eponymous African river. Once again, though, Poirot's vacation is ruined when someone turns up dead, forcing him to catch the killer before they strike again or flee.
For more, watch the latest "Death on the Nile" trailer below.
Death on the Nile Trailer
As much as I would love to spend the rest of this article going on about the return of Branagh's extravagant mustache or how the film's marketing continues to make almost comical use of a slowed-down version of Depeche Mode's "Policy of Truth," it's impossible to talk about "Death on the Nile" without discussing why it's been delayed so many times from its original release date in October 2020. (Besides Covid, that is.)
The main reason is star Armie Hammer, who was charged with multiple disturbing allegations of sexual abuse and assault this year, well after "Death on the Nile" wrapped production. And while these allegations led Hammer to leave the Paramount+ series "The Offer" before filming began, Disney has declined to reshoot his role in "Death on the Nile." As you can imagine, Branagh has been very delicate when addressing the matter in recent interviews.
The other elephants in the room? "Death on the Nile" co-star Letitia Wright, who controversially tweeted a video expressing anti-vaccine and anti-transgender commentary in December 2020 and, according to THR, has continued to espouse anti-vax sentiment while filming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Star Gal Gadot similarly drew controversy earlier this year when she issued a statement on the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine (via Variety).
Despite all this, "Death on the Nile" will finally open in theaters on February 11, 2022. Will anyone watch it when it does? Honestly, I suspect Disney barely even cares at this point.