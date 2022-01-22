Roland Emmerich Would Be Up For A Moonfall Sequel If This One Pans Out

Roland Emmerich's "Moonfall" appears to know exactly what it is, and that is a cheesy disaster movie with climate-change overtones in the vein of others that Emmerich has made. The most recent "Moonfall" trailer teased a flick that doesn't take itself too seriously, even as it continues the pattern of Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" and gives us another film where a scientist makes a "shocking discovery" that the sky is falling.

Actually, scratch that: it's not the sky that's falling here. It's the moon that's falling. In "Moonfall," the moon is out of orbit, and despite the assurances of politicians telling the public, "There's no need to panic," the moon is coming to kill us all.

Assuming there's something still left of the Earth after "Moonfall," though, is it possible we could see a sequel — perhaps titled, "Moonfall 2: Moon's Return?" Well, it all depends on how well the first "Moonfall" does. Speaking to ComicBook.com on the topic of another potential sequel in his filmography, Emmerich said:

"Maybe [Moonfall] is a cool one because then you could continue the story. But, that will happen if the movie is successful enough. Don't forget. The moon falls on Earth, but it's a side story. It's more what's inside the moon."

In answer to the implied question of, "What exactly is inside the moon?" I can only speculate: Roland Emmerich's smiling face, with dollar-sign eyes? Emmerich himself was coy on the subject of the moon's (seemingly extraterrestrial) Tootsie-Roll center, saying: "I'm a big believer in that you don't give away the movie in advertising."