Moonfall Trailer: The Moon Is Out Of Orbit!!!

Ever have one of those mornings where nothing seems to go right? You slept through your alarm, you can't find your car keys, and then — just to top it all off — you glance out the window and notice that the moon is out of orbit. Allow me to repeat. The moon is out of orbit, folks. Filmmaker Roland Emmerich, purveyor of cinematic destruction on a global scale with "Independence Day," "Godzilla," "The Day After Tomorrow," "2012, and "Independence Day: Resurgence" all under his belt, is back and looking to end the world once more. This time around, well, we can't even count on the moon to keep doing what it's done for millions of years and stay in space. How hard could that possibly be!

In any case, "Moonfall" is set to depict what happens when the moon suddenly decides to ruin all of our days and smash into Earth, and we absolutely cannot wait to see this madness unleashed on the biggest screen possible. The moon's not the only thing dropping these days, though — today brings us a new trailer for the disaster flick, which you can watch below.