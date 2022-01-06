Moonfall Trailer: The Moon Is Out Of Orbit!!!
Ever have one of those mornings where nothing seems to go right? You slept through your alarm, you can't find your car keys, and then — just to top it all off — you glance out the window and notice that the moon is out of orbit. Allow me to repeat. The moon is out of orbit, folks. Filmmaker Roland Emmerich, purveyor of cinematic destruction on a global scale with "Independence Day," "Godzilla," "The Day After Tomorrow," "2012, and "Independence Day: Resurgence" all under his belt, is back and looking to end the world once more. This time around, well, we can't even count on the moon to keep doing what it's done for millions of years and stay in space. How hard could that possibly be!
In any case, "Moonfall" is set to depict what happens when the moon suddenly decides to ruin all of our days and smash into Earth, and we absolutely cannot wait to see this madness unleashed on the biggest screen possible. The moon's not the only thing dropping these days, though — today brings us a new trailer for the disaster flick, which you can watch below.
Moonfall Trailer
Science denialism, political commentary, and grappling with the existential threat of humanity's own impending destruction. These are just a few of the topics that some very serious-minded films have attempted to tackle lately. Unfortunately, they failed to recognize "Moonfall" as the first and the last authority on the subject that we'll ever need. Seriously, this trailer has it all. John Bradley (of "Game of Thrones" fame) is offering free bagels amid his doom-and-gloom scientific update, politicians in all-out damage control mode are unconvincingly attempting to assuage the fears of the public, a conspiracy appears to be brewing about how those at the highest levels of government knew about the impending threat, and everyone is attempting to dodge space debris, collapsing buildings, and all that usual end-of-the-world fuss. Who ever said they don't make 'em like they used to?
"Moonfall" has all the makings of Roland Emmerich's next disasterpiece, starring Patrick Wilson as the astronaut who we all expect to save the world, Halle Berry as the hero who probably will save the world, and John Bradley as the bumbling science nerd/conspiracy theorist who tries to save the world. The rest of the cast includes Michael Peña, Carolina Bartczak, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Donald Sutherland, Eme Ikwuakor, and Maxim Roy.
Look for the moon to, uh, fall in theaters on February 4, 2022.