Don't Look Up Has Already Become Netflix's Third Most-Viewed Film Ever

Adam McKay's satirical film about a government and general public that doesn't take the inevitability of their own destruction seriously, "Don't Look Up," has been the most-watched film on Netflix for the last two weeks, and in just 12 days has reportedly become the third most-viewed film in Netflix history. McKay is arguably most well known for his films starring Will Ferrell like "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," "Step Brothers," and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," but has more recently pivoted to comedic dramas like "Vice," "The Big Short," and now, "Don't Look Up." The latter was one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 thanks to its star-studded cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, and Timothée Chalamet.

Since the film's release, the discourse surrounding it has been relentless. It seems like people fall into three camps where the options are believing the film to be the most brilliant and important satire of the 21st century, a heavy-handed lecture aimed at people who are already fully aware of how dire our future looks, or completely uninterested in the debate because the film was "fine." "Don't Look Up" has already surpassed the viewing hours of films like Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" (which is a full hour longer) and the Russo Bros. produced "Extraction," sitting only behind "Red Notice" and "Bird Box."