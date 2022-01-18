Here's When You Can Watch The King's Man At Home
"The Kingsman" franchise continued last year with the long-awaited prequel, "The King's Man," with director Matthew Vaughn returning to tell us the tale of how the secret spy organization came to be. But for those who didn't get to see it in theaters, fear not, as we now know when you will have the chance to see it from the comfort of home. Those awaiting streaming options are in luck, as Disney is planning to make the movie readily available, and won't be charging an arm and a leg for the privilege.
The King's Man Hits Streaming In February
"The King's Man" is set to debut on Hulu in the U.S. beginning on February 18, 2022. This is interesting as Disney is going with Hulu over Disney+ here — though it does make sense as the R-rated flick does sort of go against the core Disney branding. That is why Disney having both services can benefit them. The good news here is that subscribers won't have to pay anything extra to watch it, and this provides a cheaper option than premium VOD, which is typically in the $20 range. Disney may well still do a premium VOD option, but Hulu will be the easiest and cheapest way to go.
Aside from that, the movie will debut on Disney+ under the Star banner in various international markets and on Star+ in Latin America over the next couple of months. On February 9, it arrives in the U.K., Ireland, Japan, and Korea. On, February 23, it debuts in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg. Lastly, on March 2, the movie debuts in Latin America.
What About the Blu-ray?
Those holding out for the physical release will probably need to wait just a little bit longer. While, as of this writing, no release date for the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release has been revealed, it often comes a couple of weeks after the movie arrives on digital platforms. So that means we could see "The King's Man" on disc around March 4, give or take. And make no mistake, Disney will want every penny of that money, as the movie has not done very well at the box office, having earned less than $100 million worldwide thus far.
"The King's Man" was directed by Matthew Vaughn, who helmed both "The Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "The Kingsman: The Golden Circle." The cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.
"The King's Man" follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."