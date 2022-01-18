Here's When You Can Watch The King's Man At Home

"The King's Man" is set to debut on Hulu in the U.S. beginning on February 18, 2022. This is interesting as Disney is going with Hulu over Disney+ here — though it does make sense as the R-rated flick does sort of go against the core Disney branding. That is why Disney having both services can benefit them. The good news here is that subscribers won't have to pay anything extra to watch it, and this provides a cheaper option than premium VOD, which is typically in the $20 range. Disney may well still do a premium VOD option, but Hulu will be the easiest and cheapest way to go.

Aside from that, the movie will debut on Disney+ under the Star banner in various international markets and on Star+ in Latin America over the next couple of months. On February 9, it arrives in the U.K., Ireland, Japan, and Korea. On, February 23, it debuts in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg. Lastly, on March 2, the movie debuts in Latin America.