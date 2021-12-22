The King's Man Star Gemma Arterton On Being A Badass In Disguise [Interview]

Polly is such a badass character. What drew you to the role of Polly and to this project?

I've been a fan of Matthew Vaughn's for years and years, loved the "Kick-Ass" movies specifically. I'd heard lots about him as a filmmaker, have friends that have worked with him a lot and raved about him. This script came out of the blue and I hadn't seen the original two "Kingsman" films at this point, so I didn't really know what to expect ... and the script just blew me away. It was very intense to read it because there was so much going on, but the thing that really struck me was the characters were all really, really defined, even on the first read it was really clear.

[About] Polly, I was thinking, "Please let her be badass, please let her be cool. Please let me have some cool punch lines." And I did! So I was in straight away. The fact that I got to shoot ... someone in particular was a big sell for me. I was like, 'okay, good.' And I knew that Ralph Fiennes was attached already, so obviously he's just such an amazing actor and I [had to] have the chance to work with him, practically, all of my scenes are with Ralph. So it was a no brainer, really, at the end of the day.

I thought it was great that they placed Polly so centrally in the organization's founding, especially in so early a period. Did you see that as important, her being so pivotal in the Kingsman story?

Yeah, I actually feel very privileged that I got to be a part of that because in the previous films it was the King's Men. They were men, and there were female characters obviously that came in and out of the various two films, but there wasn't a kind of solid female in that gang. I just felt very touched that he decided to make sure that in the original gang there was a woman.

And you're right, at that time, women were not in positions of leadership. It was just a very, very different time. That time was the time when women were just starting to kind of stand up and make their voices heard. Obviously, there were these incredible women that were working behind the scenes in the background that we don't necessarily know about, but yeah, it is important, and I think it's exciting. I mean, I'm really excited to see where it goes in the next one because, spoiler alert, but it does kind of hint at that she becomes a Galahad, so it's very exciting.