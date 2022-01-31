Scream Slashes Its Way Past The $100 Million Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

While the performance of "Scream" during the second week represented a 58.7% drop from its first weekend, the slasher-horror managed to gain momentum and reach this milestone nonetheless. This is not surprising, given the fact that "Scream" garnered mostly positive reviews, and is attached to a well-loved franchise that still cares enough to incorporate its legacy characters in a meaningful manner. In order to understand how "Scream" excels while taking the legacy sequel route, make sure to check out this detailed, spoiler-laden review by /Film's Valerie Ettenhofer.

The success of "Scream," especially what it could mean in terms of its performance worldwide, makes it all the more likely that a sequel will be greenlit sooner rather than later. The latest "Scream" is set 25 years after the brutal murders at Woodsboro, wherein a new killer assuming the identity of Ghostface terrorizes a group of teenagers in order to expose deadly secrets connected to the town's murky past. The film witnesses the return of legacy characters, including Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gail Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette).

A potential "Scream 6" could continue the franchise's enduring legacy, venturing into fresh territory by further fleshing out the backstories and character arcs of its newly-introduced characters. Naturally, the formula established in the latest "Scream" by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett has resonated well with the fanbase, as the film is both a tribute to Wes Craven and is bold enough to carve its own path, hence keeping the franchise fresh.

This is a triumph for horror fans worldwide, as it is rare for big franchises to consistently craft narratives that deliver both on the thrill and emotional stakes front. As both the directors and Campbell have expressed interest in being involved in a sequel, it is (hopefully) only a matter of time before "Scream 6" is greenlit, with a continuation of Sidney Prescott's story, who has emerged as a symbol of survival and perseverance in the horror genre over the years. With this, the saga of Ghostface will continue, as terror and triumph mark the town of Woodsboro for times to come.

Note: A previous version of this article conflated international and domestic box office numbers. We regret the error.