Netflix's The Gray Man Already Has A Sequel, Spin-Off In Development, Whether You Like It Or Not

Netflix has announced that viewership numbers for Anthony and Joe Russo's "The Gray Man" have been so high (according to their totally trustworthy and not at all suspect internal reports, the film was the number one most-watched movie in 92 countries) that they are turning it into a "major spy franchise." Despite mediocre reviews, Netflix announced not only a sequel film, now in development with Ryan Gosling and the Russo brothers set to make their return, but also a spin-off film.

We don't know what the spin-off film will be about just yet, but the press release describes it is going to "explore a different element of 'The Gray Man' universe" — maybe a movie focused on Ana de Armas's Dani Miranda, or perhaps a prequel starring Chris Evans' sociopathic villain, Hansen? Earlier this month, the Russo brothers said they wanted to continue telling stories with Dhanush's character, The Lone Wolf, who was a highlight in an otherwise muted film, but nothing is set in stone yet.

"The audience reaction to 'The Gray Man' has been nothing short of phenomenal," the Russo brothers said in a statement. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for 'The Gray Man' to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon."

"The Gray Man" is streaming on Netflix.