Chris Evans Knew The Gray Man Was A Risky Role For Him To Take

After playing a star-spangled man with a plan for nearly ten years, you start wanting something different. And according to "The Gray Man" directors Joe and Anthony Russo, it's all about taking risks for Chris Evans. The actor, best known for his time as Captain America during the "Infinity Saga" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has reunited with the Russo Brothers for their upcoming action film for Netflix. "The Gray Man" centers on a dangerous globe-trotting game of cat and mouse, with agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on the run with the particular MacGuffin USB drive that every spy needs to have a target on their back. Chris Evans's character Lloyd Hansen is the metaphorical cat in this situation.

Evans is no stranger to blockbusters, but his role as the antagonist could still take some getting used to for audiences. Evans and his "trash-stache" have been at the center of the marketing for "The Gray Man," with his role as the villain being the selling point. That's part of the plan for Evans and the Russos. Their working relationship has evolved from their days in the MCU, with the directors helping to diversify Evans' filmography.