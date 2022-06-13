Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Everything We Know So Far
Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" was everything box office hits weren't supposed to be when it came out in 2019. An original, mid-budget murder mystery, the film combines a top-notch cast of character actors with a script they could really sink their teeth into. The result is a thoroughly entertaining movie that delivers fun plot twists and turns aplenty, along with a timely-as-ever "Eat the Rich" message. In the end, Johnson wound up creating a better Agatha Christie-style whodunnit than the recent Kenneth Branagh films adapted from the author's work.
Johnson is now working on a pair of "Knives Out" sequels for Netflix, which shelled out almost half a billion dollars for the rights in March 2021 (snatching the franchise away from its original home at Lionsgate). The streamer has since confirmed that the first of those followups will thankfully have a more far interesting moniker than "Knives Out 2." It will instead go by the playful, if lengthy, title "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (Gotta get that branding in there somehow, right?)
If you're ready to begin untangling this twisted web and uncover the smaller donut at the center of this donut, read on to find out everything we know about "Glass Onion" so far.
When and where to watch Glass Onion
Lionsgate announced its plans for a "Knives Out" sequel in February 2020, with CEO Jon Feltheimer stating, "a production start for a follow-up...is imminent." One pandemic and a massive Netflix buyout later, and the movie finally began shooting in Greece in June 2021. The streamer confirmed the film would release as part of its 2022 slate near the start of this year, simply listing it as "Knives Out 2" at the time. Thanks to the below video, however, the project is now going by its official name.
The video affirms that Daniel Craig's mystery-busting private detective Benoit Blanc will be back on the case "this holiday season," which aligns with previous reports that "Glass Onion" would arrive towards the end of the year (much like "Knives Out" debuted in late November in 2019). It's also been reported that Netflix wants the film to tour the festival circuit before it releases in, most likely, select theaters prior to streaming. So, if you were hoping to see Mr. Blanc back on the big screen, it seems you may have a shot at doing just that.
What we think Glass Onion will be about
Along with the announcement video, Netflix revealed that "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" will follow Benoit Blanc as he "travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects." (Because onions have layers, get it? Yeah, sorry, I know, I've seen "Shrek" too.) Lest we all get ahead of ourselves, though, it's probably best to not read too deeply into the movie's title and what it could portend for Mr. Blanc's next case.
You see, "Glass Onion" slyly takes its name from the 1968 Beatles song of the same name (which was itself released as part of the band's famous "White Album"). John Lennon wrote the tune with the intent of confusing The Beatles' fans, many of whom he felt were reading too much into the meaning of their often nonsensical lyrics. With that in mind, the story in "Knives Out" does, in fact, involve knives at one point, so who knows? Maybe Rian Johnson is out here playing four-dimensional chess, and onions will end up being a major plot point in the film.
What we know about the Glass Onion cast and crew
"Glass Onion," like "Knives Out," is being produced and directed by Rian Johnson from his own script. The film once again reunites him with his trusty cinematographer Steve Yedlin, with "Knives Out" composer Nathan Johnson also back to provide the movie's score.
So far as we know (pending a surprise Ana de Armas cameo), Daniel Craig is the only "Knives Out" actor returning for "Glass Onion." Whether he will still have his 100 percent convincing Southern accent when he does is a mystery that only time can solve ... but most likely (although I'm still holding out hope Craig will don an entirely different accent for the sequel that no one ever comments on).
The rest of the "Glass Onion" cast is as star-studded as the supporting ensemble for "Knives Out." Indeed, its ranks include such famous faces as Dave Bautista ("Army of the Dead"), Janelle Monáe ("Hidden Figures"), Edward Norton ("Birdman"), Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision"), and Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami"), as well as Jessica Henwick ("The Matrix Resurrections"), Kate Hudson ("Marshall"), Ethan Hawke ("Moon Knight"), and Madelyn Cline ("Outer Banks"). But is there a killer among their ranks, that's the real question. I'm watching you closely, Mr. Hawke.