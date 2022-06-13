Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Everything We Know So Far

Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" was everything box office hits weren't supposed to be when it came out in 2019. An original, mid-budget murder mystery, the film combines a top-notch cast of character actors with a script they could really sink their teeth into. The result is a thoroughly entertaining movie that delivers fun plot twists and turns aplenty, along with a timely-as-ever "Eat the Rich" message. In the end, Johnson wound up creating a better Agatha Christie-style whodunnit than the recent Kenneth Branagh films adapted from the author's work.

Johnson is now working on a pair of "Knives Out" sequels for Netflix, which shelled out almost half a billion dollars for the rights in March 2021 (snatching the franchise away from its original home at Lionsgate). The streamer has since confirmed that the first of those followups will thankfully have a more far interesting moniker than "Knives Out 2." It will instead go by the playful, if lengthy, title "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (Gotta get that branding in there somehow, right?)

If you're ready to begin untangling this twisted web and uncover the smaller donut at the center of this donut, read on to find out everything we know about "Glass Onion" so far.