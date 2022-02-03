Netflix 2022 Movie Preview Gives Us Our First Look At Knives Out 2 And More

I would be lying if I said I didn't have very mixed feelings about Netflix. On the one hand, the streaming giant has provided a platform for adult-oriented films, mid-budget movies, and original tentpoles at a time when all of those things are struggling to draw a crowd in theaters (and not just during the pandemic, either). At the same time, the in-house viewership metrics that Netflix releases are highly suspect, its relentless spending is disconcerting and could have unforeseen effects on the film and TV industry, and the way it has reduced so much art to "content" is deeply frustrating. It's a doubled-edged sword, frankly, which is also why I feel so conflicted about the streamer's movie line-up for 2022.

Netflix has released a video preview for its 2022 film slate, and, as you can see, there's a lot to look forward to —the greater issues of streaming and what's to become of movie theaters in the future aside. The three-minute promo features snippets from such films as the Russo Brothers' action-thriller "The Gray Man" and Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animated "Pinocchio," as well as non-IP based titles like "The Adam Project." It also offers the first official look at Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequel, which is referred to as simply "Knives Out 2" here. One just hopes the actual title is a little more inventive, unless it's setting up a running joke where Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc keeps running specifically into knife-related deaths for some reason.