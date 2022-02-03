Netflix 2022 Movie Preview Gives Us Our First Look At Knives Out 2 And More
I would be lying if I said I didn't have very mixed feelings about Netflix. On the one hand, the streaming giant has provided a platform for adult-oriented films, mid-budget movies, and original tentpoles at a time when all of those things are struggling to draw a crowd in theaters (and not just during the pandemic, either). At the same time, the in-house viewership metrics that Netflix releases are highly suspect, its relentless spending is disconcerting and could have unforeseen effects on the film and TV industry, and the way it has reduced so much art to "content" is deeply frustrating. It's a doubled-edged sword, frankly, which is also why I feel so conflicted about the streamer's movie line-up for 2022.
Netflix has released a video preview for its 2022 film slate, and, as you can see, there's a lot to look forward to —the greater issues of streaming and what's to become of movie theaters in the future aside. The three-minute promo features snippets from such films as the Russo Brothers' action-thriller "The Gray Man" and Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animated "Pinocchio," as well as non-IP based titles like "The Adam Project." It also offers the first official look at Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequel, which is referred to as simply "Knives Out 2" here. One just hopes the actual title is a little more inventive, unless it's setting up a running joke where Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc keeps running specifically into knife-related deaths for some reason.
Netflix 2022 Movie Preview
Another thing you no doubt picked up on is that this preview features a lot of clips that were clearly made solely for the purpose of promoting the Netflix brand. As is usually the case when actors try to seem relatable while also selling you something, these fourth-wall breaks mostly come off feeling awkward and leave you wishing you could just see more footage from the actual movies. (My apologies if I seem a tad more cynical than usual, dear readers — like I said, I have conflicting feelings about Netflix and its whole approach.)
And on that note, here's Netflix's official rundown of the movies that are either featured in this video and/or on their way later this year:
Get ready for pulse-pounding action with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, or an epic sci-fi adventure with Halle Berry in The Mothership. Mystery and sleuthing abound with Daniel Craig back in the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return as sibling detectives in Enola Holmes 2. Take in a double feature with Adam Sandler (Hustle and Spaceman), and Jamie Foxx (Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone), or crack up with comedic duos Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (You People), Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time), and a stop-motion reunion with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key (Wendell & Wild).
For films the whole family can enjoy, feel like a kid again with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña in The Adam Project. Take a fantastical journey with the animated filmThe Sea Beast, Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, and The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Sing along with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl's Matilda.