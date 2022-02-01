The Adam Project First Look: A Very Wounded Time-Travelling Ryan Reynolds

The older Adam's adventure begins when Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, gets lost in the time-space continuum "under mysterious circumstances," as Vanity Fair put it. When Adam's time-traveling ship is damaged, he ends up in 2022, with only his adolescent self to help him recover from his wounds, fix his ship, and continue his search for Laura. As Reynolds explained, the film is all about the older Adam learning to be emotionally open and vulnerable again:

"The humor that Adam uses in the movie echoes certain aspects of my own life, which is that it's a defense mechanism. It's a defense mechanism from allowing anything in and trying to deflect. And of course part of the journey that he's on is to lower that shield."

Netflix

Helping to sell the connection between the 12-year-old and 40-something Adams is Scobell, a Reynolds super-fan who has seen both "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" so many times he can "recite them word for word, every single line of dialogue — my dialogue, the other person's dialogue, every exposition line, everything," according to Reynolds. Levy admitted he was all the more grateful for this during production on "The Adam Project":