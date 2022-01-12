Netflix Doubles Down, Will Film Two Red Notice Sequels Back-To-Back

Sometimes, risk leads to reward ... and other times, actions simply lead to consequences. I'll, uh, let you decide which category this following news falls into.

It'll probably come as less of a shock and more of a fait accompli for those who've been paying attention, but viewers can now take it on good authority that there will be much, much more of "Red Notice" in their future. Backed by the full might of the streaming service (in a show of force that makes it apparent that all of their original films could be marketed with as much exuberance, if they felt like doing so), the Netflix heist flick starring three of the most recognizable — and wildly expensive — movie stars in the business instantly made headlines as the studio's biggest movie of all time. We've written at length about the lack of transparency and misleading statistics that Netflix employs and their attempts to address that issue, to mixed results. While we can argue all day long about exactly how those numbers are quantified, however, it's undeniable that many viewers clearly tuned in to watch "Red Notice" upon release.

That brings us to today's inevitable news that "Red Notice" will be receiving not one, but two sequels to be filmed back-to-back. Buckle up, folks, because the age of the Netflix blockbuster seems to be here to stay.