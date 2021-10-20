Netflix Is Changing Its Viewership Metrics (And It's Somehow Even Worse Than Before)

Let's create a fake example to illustrate how this will work. Under the current system, Netflix might announce something like "Squid Game was viewed by 100 million accounts across the world in its first week!" Reporters and people who care about this stuff would not know how many of those 100 million accounts actually watched the whole show, or indeed how many even got beyond the first two minutes of the first episode before bailing after deciding they were no longer interested. But at the very least, it seemed to indicate that a significant number of people were willing to give the project a chance. That's not exactly relevant information when trying to compare it to how well anything else performed, but it's slightly better than nothing.

Under this new system, though, Netflix will instead say something like "Squid Game racked up a million hours of viewing in its first week!" But that raises a whole host of questions. As The Washington Post reporter Steven Zeitchik put it on Twitter: "Did a million people check out the first episode and stop? Did 100,000 people watch all ten hours? Or maybe 30 million people each watched two minutes? Who knows!"

This means children's shows like "Cocomelon" should constantly be atop every list of the most popular Netflix content, because we all know how young kids like to watch and rewatch stuff ad nauseam. It also means hardcore fans of certain shows could juke the numbers by rewatching their favorite show every single day, racking up the total hours of time watched. Netflix hasn't clarified if it will count repeat viewings from the same account in part of its metric, but we're assuming it will since it wants that number to look as impressive as possible.