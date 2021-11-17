Netflix Launches Top 10 Website To Distract Us From Their Flimsy Viewership Metrics

Well, at least we know that Netflix is paying attention to criticism. Hot on the heels of the major streamer's most recent (and most expensive) release of "Red Notice" and following a wave of mass skepticism and scrutiny over Netflix's unsubstantiated claims that the original movie broke an opening day record, Netflix has finally made public overtures towards a better sense of transparency ... on the surface, at least. In a very typically corporate, "You spoke, we listened" style of tweet from the official Netflix Twitter account, the streaming studio announced the creation of a new website that will be updated on a weekly basis for the general population to compare the most popular Netflix titles against each other.

The Top 10 website allows viewers to track the top Netflix titles from the past week, sorted either by movies, shows, or even country, based on the metric of "hours viewed." This is somewhat of an improvement over the previous standard, of course, which counted "views" as having watched a grand total of two minutes of any given title. In a disclaimer on the main page of the newly-created site, Netflix explains that this new hourly metric is defined as "...the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week." It also indicates that this will allow the possibility of, say, multiples seasons of the same show to appear on the list, provided that enough people are tuning in during a specific week, of course.

In effect, this fresh resource will allow all of us who don't have access to internal data to put Netflix's frequent claims of unprecedented achievements into some measure of context, at least. But does this solve all the issues that have previously been brought up?