Free Guy VFX Team On Their 25 Years Of Experience, Film Vs Digital, And Crafting That Opening Oner [Interview]

Bryan and Nikos, can you speak to how both Scanline and Digital Domain split up the visual effects you sequenced for this movie?

Grill: So we both worked on Free City, creating the city in some shots and [Scanline's] were more of a wider scope. And a lot of the work that Nikos [and Digital Domain] did was the gameplay, which needed some of that scope. And so there was definitely a transference of assets, but again, the cool thing was the gameplay didn't need to be exactly 100% pixel for pixel, the same look. It just needed to feel, and I think that goes for some of the other vendors as well. There was a lot of sharing in order for all the pieces to come together. And then on top of that, it would go to another vendor who either put the graphics on top of all the work we did, or for Dude, they would put Ryan Reynold's face on top of comps at another vendor. So I kind of feel like, especially on set, we both knew what we needed to get. And if Nikos needed something, I was like, "Oh yeah, I shot this." And then he can ask where those plates were or whatever.

Kalaitzidis: It was definitely a collaboration. It was a great collaboration. There was one point where even Bryan and myself in Boston, Swen is looking at a shot, he wasn't sure who's it going to go to, and Bryan and I were literally arm wrestling saying, well, "I could do it." "No, I could do it." "No, I could do it." [Laughs] Remember that? It was by the beach there. And so I feel like in today's world, in visual effects, the climate and landscape has changed quite a bit. Feels like maybe a decade ago, we were really competing against each other. And right now it's more of a collaboration, because as you mentioned earlier, Jeremy, can we do these, how would we have done these movies, like a decade, five years ago? And now it's because there's so much work and there's so much volume of work and the volume of work needs to have a really high level of quality and fidelity that we've all learned to let's just help each other out rather than compete with each other. And if Bryan needed a face on Ryan Reynolds or a gameplay shot, I'd help him out. If I needed some sort of geometry that he's doing in effects and export it out so I could render it in gameplay, he helped me out there. And it just feels like it's a different climate today with all the vendors that we're dealing with for any of the movies compared to what we had to do five to ten years ago.

Grill: Agreed. Yeah. The bar is high and I think if we're all going to reach that bar, we definitely have to work together. That's for sure.

Kalaitzidis: Yeah, totally. So it's not just Swen dealing with the vendors [laughs], I feel like we have to reach over to the vendors and help ourselves help each other. Yeah.

Gillberg: And the climate has changed. It's an amazing amount of work that's expected to be done with all the streaming shows that are going on right now. So all the vendors, not just vendors, all my people, it is busy right now. So it's, yeah. Working together helps. And like Bryan said, the bar is high. No one wants to or is allowed to do bad visual effects [laughs] pretty much.

Grills: Want to, we do not want to [laughs].