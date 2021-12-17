Free Guy Will Give You A Great Day When It Debuts On Disney+ In February
"Free Guy" was the first film I saw when I went back to movie theaters (masked and vaccinated). It was the very best choice. After over a year of, well, *gestures around wildly* this, it cheered me up in ways I didn't even realize I needed. Today Disney+ has announced that "Free Guy" will stream on the service beginning in February 23, 2022. The film will just make you grin until your face hurts. If you haven't seen it yet, here is the info for you:
In "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story...one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way...before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, "Free Guy" is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.
Don't Have a Good Day — Have a GREAT Day!
The news comes to us in a new video from Disney+ about what's streaming in 2022. It's going to be a big year, and that's the best news I've heard all day. The video gives little clips of some of the new shows, some longer than others, but there are tidbits from "Eternals," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Hocus Pocus 2," "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk," and more. We're getting "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Moon Knight" as well, but sadly, no clips there.
Just watch "Free Guy," again, or for the first time. We rarely get a fresh new IP that is really good anymore. I really want to encourage you to support the ones that do get out there. That might mean we get more new stuff! Chant it with me: More new stuff! More new stuff!
"Free Guy" hit theaters on August 13, 2021 and grossed over $330 million worldwide so far. It also won a People's Choice Award for The Comedy Movie of 2021 and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy. (Full disclosure, I'm a member of the Critics Choice Association.)
Go watch and don't have a good day — have a great day!