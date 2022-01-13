Real Steel Series Is In The Works At Disney+

It's a great day to be a fan of giant mecha robots punching each other, because Disney+ is reportedly in the early stages of developing a series version of "Real Steel" for the streaming app. The series would be based on both Richard Matheson's short story, "Steel" and the 2011 Hugh Jackman film adaptation. The project is still in wicked early development, so there's no telling what direction the creative team is going to take regarding whether this will be a sequel, reboot, or something else entirely. Set in the not-too-distant future, "Real Steel" is a world where human boxing just can't do it for us anymore, and we've pivoted to battling gigantic robots. Our hero Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman) is a washed up boxer whose robots keep losing, but after he and his estranged son come across an old sparring robot with potential in a junkyard, the film turns into a robotical "Rocky."

"Real Steel" film director Shawn Levy has signed on to executive produce the series through his film and television production company 21 Laps Entertainment. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke of Compari Entertainment will also executive produce, in addition to Jacqueline Levine, and Susan Montford, and Don Murphy of Angry Films. Although the series will be part of Disney Branded Television, it will also be produced by 20th Television.