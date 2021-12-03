The Turner & Hooch TV Series Has Been Canceled At Disney+

"Turner & Hooch" was originally released in 1989, a year before I was even born. As Disney+ attempts to put out new content that isn't related to the "Star Wars" or "Marvel" universes, they've been mining deep into their catalog and providing "original" programming that's just refurbished content from classic IP. Folks who were old enough to remember the original "Turner & Hooch" likely didn't feel the need to check out the new series, and since the property is 32 years old, there's no immediate buy-in from younger audiences outside of OMG BIG HEADED DOG. The original "Turner & Hooch" is an adorable buddy comedy that saw moderate success, likely because star Tom Hanks was riding high after the smash-hit "Big."

Three decades later? That hype is long gone.

The series also struggles because the dynamic between Scott Turner Jr. and Hooch feels tedious after so many episodes, and honestly would have benefitted from being a sequel film instead. It's a shame because the show was pretty cute, but ultimately nothing to write home about. Fortunately, while it's sad "Turner & Hooch" has been canceled, because it's sad when any cast and crew are suddenly out of work, at least the storyline ends on a happier note than the original film.

Don't google that if you've forgotten, unless you want to ruin your whole day.