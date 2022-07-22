The Gray Man Character That The Russo Brothers Would Like To Give A Spin-Off

"The Gray Man" is seemingly just the beginning of the Russo brother's relationship with streaming giant Netflix. Having already worked on films like "Extraction" for Netflix, the Russos have a bold ambition to build another shared universe after capping off one previously with "The Infinity Saga." Having teased an expanded universe for "The Gray Man" in the past, the Russos have continued to explore the possibilities for spin-offs, with one particular standout from the Netflix film being a prime candidate for the Russos to spin off into an action film of his own.

While the film hasn't exactly received the critical acclaim that the Russos have received in the past for their other monumental blockbusters, Netflix has faith in the directing duo, considering that "The Gray Man" is one of the most expensive films Netflix has ever made. Spin-offs and sequels only make more sense now, as a return on investment for Netflix would require some world-building on the Russo's part. "The Gray Man" has Ryan Gosling's agent Sierra Six character, go up against many opponents. Six only meets his match when going up against "Lone Wolf," played by Indian star Dhanush, who has the charm and physical prowess that might carry him into a spin-off of his own.