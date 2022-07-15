The Russo Brothers' Have An Entire Franchise In Mind For Ryan Gosling's Gray Man Character

The Russo Brothers' "The Gray Man" is currently in limited release in theaters, and scheduled to land on Netflix on Friday, July 22. The Russos have had something of an odd filmmaking career, starting with inauspicious or low-profile comedy films like "Welcome to Collinwood" and the terrible "You, Me and Dupree" before moving into high-profile TV shows like "Arrested Development" and "Community." This somehow led them into directing the hit superhero film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War," proving they had a talent for wrangling enormous groups of characters into spectacular fight sequences. They would go on to make two other MCU films, including "Avengers: Endgame," which featured anywhere between eight and 400 characters all fighting at once.

Following "Endgame," the Russos have been experimenting with other, more typical genre films to mixed success. Joe Russo wrote the military thriller "Extraction," one of the biggest films in Netflix's history, and the two of them directed the Scorsese-lite "Cherry," starring Tom Holland as a soldier and drug addict. "The Gray Man," based on the Mark Greaney novel and starring Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, and Chris Evans, is a spy thriller about a CIA man who goes on the lam after revealing shady government secrets.

Perhaps because of their involvement in the expansive, long-running series that is the MCU, the Russos admitted in an interview with Empire that they were already pondering further sequels and expanded adventures for Sierra Six, Gosling's spy character.