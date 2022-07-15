The Russo Brothers Say The Gray Man Is Their Return To Comedy

Joe and Anthony Russo's "The Gray Man" hits select theaters today before its streaming debut on Netflix on July 22, 2022. Based on the 11-book series of the same name by Mark Greaney, it stars Ryan Gosling as former CIA agent-turned-mercenary Court Gentry. He's uncovered dark secrets about the agency, and is now being hunted down by unhinged former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). "The Gray Man" takes the adversaries around the world on a cat-and-mouse chase along with Ana de Armas' Dani Miranda, who accompanies Gentry while he's on the run.

The Russo brothers have directed four films in the MCU — "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame" — but they're also known for directing comedy shows like "Community" and "Arrested Development." According to an interview with Looper, the directors consider "The Gray Man" a return to comedy for them.

The filmmakers were asked if they'd have any interest in returning to comedy, and Anthony Russo confirmed they would, while Joe Russo took it a step further. "This is probably it," Joe explained, meaning "The Gray Man" was their return to comedy.