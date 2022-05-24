The Gray Man Trailer: Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling Lead The Russo Brothers' Espionage Thriller

A trailer for Netflix's highly-anticipated "The Gray Man" is here, and things are looking especially tense in the upcoming star-studded espionage thriller. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, "The Gray Man" follows former CIA agent and proficient mercenary Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who, after stumbling on some unsavory secrets, is chased around by global assassins, including former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

"The Gray Man" is based on Mark Greaney's debut novel, the first in the "Gray Man" series, which follows Gentry on a mission across Europe. Varying forces either want Gentry dead or terminated due to a plethora of reasons, while the unhinged, formidable Lloyd wants to get back at Gentry at any cost. The Russo brothers will most likely be following the general outline of Greaney's book series, as they intend to launch an entire spy thriller cinematic universe in the long run.

The first-look images, along with the trailer, set up Gosling and Evans' characters as two opposing forces that drive the narrative further, as the action spreads across multiple locations in Europe, including France and the Czech Republic. Ana de Armas, who has previously worked with Gosling and Evans in "Blade Runner 2049" and "Knives Out" respectively, will be playing Dani Miranda, who has been described as an "untraceable agent."

Check out the trailer for "The Gray Man" below.