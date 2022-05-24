The Gray Man Trailer: Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling Lead The Russo Brothers' Espionage Thriller
A trailer for Netflix's highly-anticipated "The Gray Man" is here, and things are looking especially tense in the upcoming star-studded espionage thriller. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, "The Gray Man" follows former CIA agent and proficient mercenary Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who, after stumbling on some unsavory secrets, is chased around by global assassins, including former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).
"The Gray Man" is based on Mark Greaney's debut novel, the first in the "Gray Man" series, which follows Gentry on a mission across Europe. Varying forces either want Gentry dead or terminated due to a plethora of reasons, while the unhinged, formidable Lloyd wants to get back at Gentry at any cost. The Russo brothers will most likely be following the general outline of Greaney's book series, as they intend to launch an entire spy thriller cinematic universe in the long run.
The first-look images, along with the trailer, set up Gosling and Evans' characters as two opposing forces that drive the narrative further, as the action spreads across multiple locations in Europe, including France and the Czech Republic. Ana de Armas, who has previously worked with Gosling and Evans in "Blade Runner 2049" and "Knives Out" respectively, will be playing Dani Miranda, who has been described as an "untraceable agent."
Check out the trailer for "The Gray Man" below.
A tense game of cat-and-mouse
Also in the cast is Regé-Jean Page, of "Bridgerton" fame, who will be playing the director of the National Clandestine Service, Danny Carmichael. The rest of the cast for "The Gray Man" includes Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton (who plays Gentry's handler), Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Callan Mulvey, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, and Sam Lerner, along with DeObia Oparei.
Evidently, the film's ensemble cast is quite staggering, and will potentially plant the seeds for an expanding universe with many players. Anthony Russo has previously compared "The Gray Man" to certain installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," although there's a shift to a more "real world setting" with the upcoming espionage film.
As the book series has 11 installments, it should not be a problem for the directors to expand upon this potential universe; however, its future will obviously hinge upon "The Gray Man's" critical success, box office, and viewing figures.
Here's the official synopsis for "The Gray Man:"
When the CIA's most skilled mercenary known as Court Gentry aka Sierra Six accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, he becomes the target and is hunted around the world by psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen and international assassins.
"The Gray Man" hits theaters on July 15, 2022, and will be available for streaming on Netflix on July 22, 2022.