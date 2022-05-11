The Russo Bros. Say The Gray Man Action Sequences Almost Killed Them

Working hard or hardly working? In the case of the Anthony and Joe Russo, the director brothers behind some of your favorite Marvel movies (I mean, maybe not, but statistically one of you has to think "Avengers: Infinity War" or "Avengers: Endgame" is the best one), the answer is definitely working hard. In fact, those boys are working so hard on their upcoming Netflix spy film "The Gray Man" that they feel like it's grinding their hearts to a pulp and turning their brains to mush.

Ok, that's not exactly what they said, but it was way more fun to type.

In a recent interview with Empire about "The Gray Man," the Russo boys admitted that jumping straight from "The Avengers" into another action-oriented film has been challenging. Especially one with so many damn action scenes. "This movie almost killed us," explained Joe. There are, like, nine action sequences, and it's so relentless in that regard. It was relentless to make."

That sure does sound like a lot of action sequences! The Russo's went on to explain that they've been using their time directing "The Gray Man" to brush up on their Jigsaw skills, making sure each of their characters' abilities shines while fighting through their worst fears. As Anthony explains:

"We're very character-oriented, Joe and I. We start all of our exploration of action through character ... How do we test who this character is? How do we trap them in the worst possible place, like in the airplane sequence. That's a very vulnerable place for that character to be in, and it shows you how vigilant he is, and how disciplined he is."