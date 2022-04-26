The Grey Man Images Reveal Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, And Ana De Armas In The Netflix Spy Thriller From The Russo Brothers

Don't call it a comeback, but you can definitely call it a reunion — or multiple reunions, for that matter.

After officially being announced back in 2020, we're now getting our first look at "The Gray Man," the newest Netflix blockbuster set to arrive at some point later this year. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmakers behind some of the most beloved episodes of the comedy series "Community" and most well-known for their work in the superhero scene with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," "The Gray Man" has brought the directing duo back together again with Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Of course, that reunion extends to other members of the cast as well. Evans and star Ana de Armas will collaborate once more after their twisting and turning performances in Rian Johnson's excellent murder-mystery "Knives Out." Not to be outdone, the presence of Ryan Gosling also ensures that audiences will be in for another Gosling/de Armas reunion after Denis Villeneuve's utterly brilliant "Blade Runner: 2049."

Previously, the hype for "The Gray Man" rested on these mere facts alone. Now, we have something a bit more tangible to hold onto as Netflix has released brand-new images that shed some further light on the upcoming, action-packed film that boasts a star-studded cast. Having come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's school of "Spared no expense" filmmaking, the Russos certainly know their way around a high-profile movie set. That much is abundantly clear from this first look at "The Gray Man," which you can check out for yourself below.