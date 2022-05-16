Netflix Geeked Week Trailer Features New Looks At Sandman, The Gray Man, And More

"The Sandman" is based on the acclaimed, genre-blending comic books written by Neil Gaiman from 1989 to 1996, and chronicles the sweeping tale of Dream aka Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless (ageless beings that embody the forces of nature). The show has been in the works for a very long time, and has Gaiman serving as an executive producer and co-writer along with David S. Goyer ("Krypton," "Foundation") and Allan Heinberg (co-creator of the "Young Avengers" comic books and co-writer of 2017's "Wonder Woman" film). Joining Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer is a cast stacked with talent, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste ("Killing Eve," "The Good Place") as Dream's sister Death, Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who") as John Constantine's ancestor Johanna Constantine, comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven associate Matthew, and many, many more.

Apologies for getting sidetracked on "The Sandman" (can you tell I'm a fan of Gaiman's comics?), but it's very much the centerpiece of this Geeked Week trailer. Other upcoming Netflix projects highlighted here include the long-awaited "Stranger Things" season 4 and the "Resident Evil" TV show, as well as the newest seasons of the comic book adaptations "The Umbrella Academy" and "Sweet Tooth." Also featured is "The Gray Man," the new action-thriller directed by the Russo brothers (who helmed a handful of superhero movies you may've heard of) and starring Ryan Gosling opposite an evil, scheming Chris Evans and his mustache.

Personally, besides "The Sandman," I'm most excited to get a fresh look at Netflix's animated feature films "The Sea Beast" and "Wendell and Wild." The former marks the solo directing debut for "Big Hero 6" and "Moana" co-director Chris Williams, with the latter being Henry Selick's first stop-motion animated movie since "Coraline" in 2009. Netflix's animation division has emerged as an innovative alternate to mainstays like Disney and Pixar in recent years, which only makes its recent layoffs all the more painful.

Geeked Week 2022 will take place from June 6-10, 2022.