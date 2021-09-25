The Sandman Teaser Trailer: Neil Gaiman's Graphic Novel Comes To Life

Because the Endless are, well, endless, they tend to interact with people from all periods of history — including the deities of any specific time. Gods are real in "The Sandman," but they mostly try to avoid the Endless. One of the few who doesn't is Lucifer, the Prince of Hell, one of the Christian God's fallen angels. The Lucifer of "The Sandman" comics already got his own spinoff series (also available on Netflix!), but they're going a different route for the "Sandman" series. "Game of Thrones" star Gwendolyn Christie will play the keeper of dead souls in a fun bit of gender-bending that works for the character. We're also going to get a chance to see John Constantine's glorious ancestor, the beautiful and deadly Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman).

The thing I'm most looking forward to checking out is episode 6, which Gaiman revealed via Twitter is an adaptation of his most infamous story, "24 Hours." The story takes place in a 24 hour diner controlled by Doctor Destiny, using a ruby he stole from Morpheus that allows him to shape dreams. He uses the ruby to control the minds of the diner's patrons, forcing them to confess their deepest secrets and darkest fantasies, indulge in their worst instincts, and worship him as a god. Things eventually descend into total chaos and the patrons murder one another in some of the nastiest ways ever published.

Netflix can get as wild as it wants with this adaptation, which means this could finally be the perfect time and place for it. Now we just have to wait to be horrified by the world's worst diner.