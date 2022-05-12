Resident Evil Teaser: Netflix's Live-Action Take On The Horror Game Arrives This Summer

Some things refuse to stay dead, and "Resident Evil" is once again reanimating for a new live-action adaptation. Unrelated to both the film franchise helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson and Johannes Roberts' recent "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," Netflix has finally provided a teaser for their upcoming series inspired by the immensely popular survival horror video games. The show follows the new character of Jade Wesker, the daughter of love-to-hate-him franchise baddie Albert Wesker (played here Lance Reddick). The series is set in the not-so-distant future of the games' world, where the T-virus has obliterated humanity, leaving less than 2% of the global population human. As for the rest? If they're not shuffling zombies, they're unrecognizable monsters, and that includes the world's wildlife. To quote Wesker himself in the "Resident Evil 5" game, "One glimpse of my new world and it will all make perfect sense!" Maybe if you didn't look at the world through sunglasses 24/7, you could see the chaos and carnage you've wrought, Wesker!

The series is not the first time Netflix has dabbled in the world of "Resident Evil," as they were home to the animated film, "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness." While the film was directly related to the games, this new "Resident Evil" series is focusing on Wesker's family, featuring new characters that never appeared in the video games. This is less of a continuation of the video game stories and more of a new interpretation set in the familiar world. "Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," said writer Andrew Dabb. "For every type of 'Resident Evil' fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."