Resident Evil Teaser: Netflix's Live-Action Take On The Horror Game Arrives This Summer
Some things refuse to stay dead, and "Resident Evil" is once again reanimating for a new live-action adaptation. Unrelated to both the film franchise helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson and Johannes Roberts' recent "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," Netflix has finally provided a teaser for their upcoming series inspired by the immensely popular survival horror video games. The show follows the new character of Jade Wesker, the daughter of love-to-hate-him franchise baddie Albert Wesker (played here Lance Reddick). The series is set in the not-so-distant future of the games' world, where the T-virus has obliterated humanity, leaving less than 2% of the global population human. As for the rest? If they're not shuffling zombies, they're unrecognizable monsters, and that includes the world's wildlife. To quote Wesker himself in the "Resident Evil 5" game, "One glimpse of my new world and it will all make perfect sense!" Maybe if you didn't look at the world through sunglasses 24/7, you could see the chaos and carnage you've wrought, Wesker!
The series is not the first time Netflix has dabbled in the world of "Resident Evil," as they were home to the animated film, "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness." While the film was directly related to the games, this new "Resident Evil" series is focusing on Wesker's family, featuring new characters that never appeared in the video games. This is less of a continuation of the video game stories and more of a new interpretation set in the familiar world. "Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," said writer Andrew Dabb. "For every type of 'Resident Evil' fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."
Resident Evil teaser trailer
The series tackles two different timelines. The first sees teenage sisters Jade and Billie Wesker after they are sent to New Raccoon City, a manufactured community in a world soon to be ravaged by the sins of the Umbrella Corporation. While all appears normal on the surface, the longer the girls live in the city, the more the harrowing truth becomes visible. What secrets has their father been hiding, and how deep is his involvement with the impending T-virus outbreak? The second timeline shows Jade as a thirtysomething human fighting for survival in a world overrun by monsters, a constant reminder of her father's complicit actions that lead to the destruction of the entire planet. Battling mutated monsters is hard enough, but doing so while being plagued with the truth that the person who gave you life is responsible for it has to be a hell of a lot to process.
"Resident Evil" will be led by "Supernatural" editor and producer, Andrew Dabb as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, joined by Robert Kulzer, Oliver Berben, and Mary Leah Sutton as executive producers, while Constantin Film (who produced the "Resident Evil" movies) has brought on its CEO Martin Moszkowicz to serve as producer as well.
"Resident Evil" infects Netflix on July 14, 2022.