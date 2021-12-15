Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Leaves The Door Open For An MCU Return

Amidst all the hoopla this past summer about Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney over her financial compensation for "Black Widow" (after the studio scrapped the film's theater-exclusive release), the news broke that "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo were in the midst of negotiating their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while the long-term effects of her litigation (which has since been settled) remain to be seen, it led the Russo brothers to, at least briefly, pause their talks with Marvel Studios and Disney over concerns about how their own potential next MCU movie would be distributed.

Speaking with ComicBook's "Phase Zero" Podcast (via ScreenRant) at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere, Joe Russo was careful to avoid revealing what, if anything, the future holds for him and his sibling in the MCU. However, when addressing the idea of adapting a major Marvel comic book crossover event like "Secret Wars" for the big screen, he also made it clear his MCU days aren't, per se, behind him: