After Two Months, Disney And Scarlett Johansson Settle Lawsuit

After about two months, Disney and Scarlett Johansson have officially become friends again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Black Widow" star and the streaming giant have settled the lawsuit she filed against them in late July.

However, the terms of the deal were not disclosed to the outlet.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson told THR in a statement on Thursday, September 30, 2021. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman also told the publication, "I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding 'Black Widow.' We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's 'Tower of Terror.'"

Well, that was quick. Usually, regular, everyday lawsuits take months or years to settle, let alone Hollywood ones. But it appears that the Marvel lead took the necessary steps to preserve her earnings while Disney managed to keep things out of court.