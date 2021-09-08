Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit Might Be An Obstacle For The Russo Brothers' Next Marvel Movie

It's way more fun to talk about movies than it is to dive deep into the business side of the industry. Movie fans don't become movie fans because they're fascinated by executive moves or accounting trickery. We love the sausage and the more we know about how it's made, the less appealing the whole dang thing is.

I personally tend to focus on the craft of filmmaking and the final product itself, but there are times when you just cannot avoid pulling back the curtain because what's going on back there will have huge ramifications for the industry as a whole.

Our own Danielle Ryan wrote a great breakdown of the lawsuit Scarlett Johansson filed against Disney and the company's rather disgusting response to it and we now know a lot of what Ryan theorized is coming to pass thanks to a brand new deep dive into the behind-the-scenes of the lawsuit over at the Wall Street Journal.

There's lots to talk about in this story, but the big nugget pertaining to the future of the MCU is that the lawsuit may be responsible for a delay in Joe and Anthony Russo returning to the MCU.