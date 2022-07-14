The Gray Man Is A Small Part Of A Broader Russo Brothers Plan

Unless you're a Steven Spielberg-type, the odds are decent you'll end up having to take a "One for Me, One for Them" approach to making movies in Hollywood (and even Spielberg can struggle to secure financing these days). That means trading off between films with broad commercial appeal and those that are fairly esoteric or much more limited in terms of the crowd they're most likely to attract. The Russo Brothers are well aware of this, having been mentored early in their careers by Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney. As that duo knows all-too-well: If you wanna make a "Solaris," you also gotta make an "Ocean's Twelve."

That's not to say the latter kind of film is inherently bad, of course. Likewise, Joe Russo assured SYFY Wire he and his brother are just as comfortable making "commercial movies" as they are other types of films:

"Anthony and I've spent a decade making commercial movies. We enjoy it. It's not torturous to us. We actually can infuse modern thematics into it. 'The Gray Man' is a movie that's simply a parable about good and evil. It's two killers who are two immovable objects that are on a collision course with one another, not unlike the world that we're in today. One of them leans away from humanity, one of them leans toward humanity. We're gonna see who wins."

If the Russo Brothers directing "The Gray Man" makes it easier for them and AGBO to back movies like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (call it their own way of "leaning toward humanity"), I'll take it.

"The Gray Man" hits theaters July 15, 2022. It will begin streaming on Netflix a week later.