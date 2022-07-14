Marvel Made The Russo Brothers Press Pause On Their Gray Man Plans

From television directors on acclaimed shows such as "Arrested Development" and "Community" to the 2006 comedy "You, Me and Dupree" to essentially becoming the go-to directing duo for all the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest and most buzzworthy event films, few filmmakers can hope to match the rapid ascension of Joe and Anthony Russo. But before they became name-brand talent through their work on "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," the Russo brothers first leveraged their impressive early returns into a directing gig on 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." One pulse-pounding, heavy-hitting, and remarkably well-directed thriller later, the siblings were well on their way to success in blockbuster filmmaking.

But those ambitions weren't without added complications along the way. As any actor signed on to a multi-movie contract could tell you, it's not easy to balance more personal projects with the demands of MCU franchise-building. The Russos' next project, "The Gray Man," is set for a limited release in theaters tomorrow, July 15, 2022, before its debut on Netflix streaming a week later ... but if it weren't for their superhero-related responsibilities, "The Gray Man" could've entered production much, much earlier.