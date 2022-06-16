Blonde Trailer: Ana De Armas Plays Marilyn Monroe In Netflix Drama

It's a match made in heaven. One of the most recognizable movie stars of the last several years will be taking on the immense responsibility of portraying one of the most famous celebrities to ever live. And after months and months of waiting, today we're getting our first look at what "Blonde" has in store for us.

Director Andrew Dominik, best known for his work on 2007's "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," "Killing Them Softly," and two episodes of "Mindhunter," is making his long-awaited return to feature films with a biopic about Marilyn Monroe's tumultuous life. Starring Ana de Armas ("Blade Runner 2049," "Knives Out," "No Time to Die") in the lead role as the blonde bombshell herself, "Blonde" is described as "a fictional portrait of the life of the model, actress, and singer, chronicling her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, abused daughter of a single mother, to the most sought-after celebrity in the world."

After an inordinately lengthy development period and having its release date pushed back last year, Netflix has finally released a new teaser for the upcoming drama. Check it out below!