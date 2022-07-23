She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer: She's Jacked, She's Green, She's Coming To The Small Screen

We're seemingly more than half-way into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so far, it's been a bumpy ride. Between sprawling multiverse adventures and films that make Choices with a capital "C," Phase 4 has arguably split the masses more than any other era in the mega-popular franchise to date. On the flip side, this period has seen the House of Ideas take bigger swings with "Eternals" and "Moon Knight," and the recently-concluded "Ms. Marvel" currently ranks as the property's highest-rated title ever on Rotten Tomatoes (and rightly so).

Up next is "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," another MCU project that also seems to be making Choices™, for better or for worse (fingers crossed, for better). The series once again finds "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany playing several roles, albeit this time in a more figurative sense. Maslany stars here as attorney Jennifer Walters, an Ally McBeal type who's wisely chosen to specialize in cases involving super-powered individuals in a world where city-leveling superhero conflicts are a common occurrence. What's more, she can turn into She-Hulk, a 6-foot-7-inch tall, green, super-strong being who's capable of fighting the battles Jennifer simply cannot.

With the premiere date for "She-Hulk" coming up quickly, Marvel Studios and Disney have dropped a new trailer at Comic-Con to try and further hype the series. You can check it out below.