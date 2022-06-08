Ms. Marvel Directors Talk Spider-Verse Inspirations And Infusing The Show With Color [Interview]

It's such a big deal, to state the obvious, to have the first Muslim and another South Asian superhero in the MCU. So let's start there. How do you both deal with that pressure, that responsibility of doing this? Or do you have to treat it like this is just another character that you're doing, as you've done on movies in the past?

El Arbi: Well, it's a mix of both. I think that for us, after "Bad Boys For Life," when we were editing that movie, we thought, "What's the next step?" And the next step, it had to be Marvel [laughs]. It had to be part of the MCU, because they're the biggest in the biz. And we were joking around and saying that if we're going to be part of the MCU, it's going to have to be a Muslim character, not knowing that there was actually already a Muslim character they were working on. That's how we discovered Ms. Marvel and her world or universe. We fell in love with that character, her families, and friends. And it was just very relatable to our lives, being Moroccan Muslims in Belgium, maneuvering between those two worlds as teenagers, looking for your identity. Who do you belong to? What's your destiny? All that. It was just a coming-of-age story on a very personal, small level that was really relatable to us.

And then of course, it goes into the bigger MCU. The super powers come in and it just becomes something larger than life. So it was just a balance between telling that very close, personal story that, usually, that's how we take on all of our projects and then setting them in a ginormous environment.

In a press conference, you offhandedly mentioned that the animated effects in the live-action footage were at least partially inspired by "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." I was wondering if you could expand on that a little more.

El Arbi: Absolutely.

Fallah: Yeah. When we saw "Into the Spider-Verse," it was really like a milestone. We were like, "Ah, imagine if we could make a live-action version of that?" So for us, this was an opportunity, because Kamala Khan has this big fantasy world and there was a lot of dreams and doing that with the animation made it really clear and you could really get inside of her head. And it's also an homage to the comic book aesthetic. We were a bit afraid that Marvel wouldn't like it, because it's totally different than all the other Marvel shows. So we made this big presentation and we showed YouTube videos and then Kevin Feige said, "Yeah, all right. I like it. It's very good. You can do it, but not too much. Only use it for a good reason and it's really attached to the character and the story." And I think that makes it so distinctive and original, this show.