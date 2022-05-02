Writer Michael Waldron Tells Us Exactly Where You Can Spot His Doctor Strange 2 Cameo [Exclusive]

Michael Waldron has a hand in a number of high profile and extremely top-secret productions, including the upcoming second season of "Loki," a Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars project and a little indie set to debut later this week — it's called "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Waldron is no stranger to the threat of those pesky "Marvel snipers" so he's become a master of evasion, but that doesn't mean we can't learn a little somethin-somethin every now and then. During a recent chat with /Film's own Jacob Hall, Waldron was happy to divulge one particular detail about the upcoming film: it turns out the writer has gone from the scribe behind the multiversal insanity of "Doctor Strange" to a star in his own right — Waldron has a brief cameo in the movie! He told /Film that despite the press tour entering full throttle, he isn't the least bit tired of talking about "Doctor Strange" and one question he especially looks forward to answering is about his cameo.

From what we know, there are plenty of opportunities for extras in Doctor Strange's latest adventure' which evidently involves jumping across the multiverse. The film sees Stephen Strange answering for the consequences of his dangerous actions, dealing with the fallout of a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. You never know who might slip through the cracks of such powerful magic — a powerful witch here, a member of the X-Men there, and maybe even the writer of his own movie.