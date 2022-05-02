Doctor Strange 2 Writer Michael Waldron Can't Tell Us A Damn Thing About His Star Wars Movie Or Loki Season 2 [Exclusive]

How secretive is Marvel Studios these days? Well, we're now officially in the week of release for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and, at the time of publication of this article, critics have yet to actually watch the movie. That's not exactly conducive to informative press interviews with the filmmakers about the actual movie, obviously, so these less-than-ideal circumstances necessitate a bit of finesse in getting the talent to open up and spill at least some details — either about the project they worked on or upcoming ones down the line. For instance, /Film recently sat down with director Sam Raimi to talk about the broad strokes of his grand return to Marvel and the slow (but steady!) rehabilitation of his much-maligned "Spider-Man 3."

In our latest interview, this time with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" writer Michael Waldron, his connections with multiple other nerdy properties provided a key opportunity for him to say ... absolutely nothing at all. With upcoming productions such as "Loki" season 2 and a mysterious "Star Wars" movie (which will also be produced by Marvel's Kevin Feige) on the way, no amount of valiant efforts could pry any specifics out of Waldron. When asked whether the next season of "Loki" will serve as a reinvention or a case of staying on course, Waldron had this to say:

"Time will tell. I think that's just my stock answer. I think that in the same way that with season one of 'Loki,' we said that we wanted to explore new ground with this character, season two in the same way. What are the new stories that can be told with Loki? And there's an amazing creative team in place. [Moon Knight directors] Benson and Moorehead, the directors, Eric Martin serving as the head writer. So it's a tremendous team, and I'm still lurking around part of it. So I think it'll be great."

What, you didn't expect him to spring as many leaks as the marketing team for the "Doctor Strange" sequel has in recent days, did you?