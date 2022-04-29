Star Wars Bits: Star Wars Celebration, Tales Of The Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, And More!

StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com recently revealed the Celebration Anaheim schedule, which will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Here are some highlights:

Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase

Thursday, May 26 | 11:00AM – 12:30PM

Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend's festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm's current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' 'Andor,' and 'The Mandalorian.'

"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" 20th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, May 27 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM

The shroud of the dark side has fallen! Join us as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones,' the movie that not only introduced a lightsaber-wielding Yoda, a coming-of-age Anakin Skywalker, and clones, it also ushered in a new era of digital cinema, which two decades later has become an industry standard. Special guests and behind-the-scenes content will be revealed in this can't-miss commemoration of the 2002 epic.

Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni

Saturday, May 28 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM



In their first appearance at Star Wars Celebration since the premiere of 'The Mandalorian,' join Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni with special guests for a lookback and a look ahead at what's to come.

Behind the Scenes of "The Mandalorian" & "The Book of Boba Fett"

Saturday, May 28 |1:00PM – 2:00PM

Return to the sands of Tatooine as members of the visual effects, creature effects, and sound teams pull back the curtain on their work for 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett' to meet the creative challenges put forth by showrunners Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez. The team will share how practical puppets, advanced animatronics, CG animation, and cutting edge sound combine to bring the creatures to life. The filmmakers will also illustrate how miniatures continue to play a role in visual effects, and explain the latest advancements in virtual production from the ILM StageCraft team that helped pioneer the technology.

"Tales of the Jedi"

Saturday, May 28 | 2:30PM – 3:30PM



Introducing 'Tales of the Jedi,' animated anthology shorts. Hosted by Amy Ratcliffe with special guest Dave Filoni.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2"

Sunday, May 29 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM

Join host David Collins as he invites 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jen Corbett, story editor Matt Michnovetz, actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the first season of the acclaimed series as well as some exciting hints of what's to come in season two!

Behind the Scenes – The Creatures of "Return of the Jedi"

Sunday, May 29 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM

Movie monster fans won't want to miss this in depth exploration of the creatures of 'Return of the Jedi!' Join special guest and 'Return of the Jedi' creature maker, Kirk Thatcher along with FX artist Tom Spina (Regal Robot, Tom Spina Designs), Amy Ratcliffe, and Jason and Gabe from Blast Points Podcast as they turn their keen eyes towards the throne room of Jabba the Hutt and the wondrous creatures of ROTJ with a showcase of rare images and stories from the making of the film.

For a full list of what's happening on the Celebration, Galaxy, Twin Suns, Fan, Podcast, and other stages at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, check out StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com