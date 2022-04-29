Star Wars Bits: Star Wars Celebration, Tales Of The Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, And More!
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Panel Schedule
- "Tales of the Jedi" Details
- "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Sequel News
- Marvel's Upcoming "Star Wars" Comics
- And More!
Star Wars Celebration Anaheim panel schedule
StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com recently revealed the Celebration Anaheim schedule, which will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Here are some highlights:
Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase
Thursday, May 26 | 11:00AM – 12:30PM
Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend's festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm's current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' 'Andor,' and 'The Mandalorian.'
"Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" 20th Anniversary Celebration
Friday, May 27 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM
The shroud of the dark side has fallen! Join us as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones,' the movie that not only introduced a lightsaber-wielding Yoda, a coming-of-age Anakin Skywalker, and clones, it also ushered in a new era of digital cinema, which two decades later has become an industry standard. Special guests and behind-the-scenes content will be revealed in this can't-miss commemoration of the 2002 epic.
Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni
Saturday, May 28 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM
In their first appearance at Star Wars Celebration since the premiere of 'The Mandalorian,' join Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni with special guests for a lookback and a look ahead at what's to come.
Behind the Scenes of "The Mandalorian" & "The Book of Boba Fett"
Saturday, May 28 |1:00PM – 2:00PM
Return to the sands of Tatooine as members of the visual effects, creature effects, and sound teams pull back the curtain on their work for 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett' to meet the creative challenges put forth by showrunners Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez. The team will share how practical puppets, advanced animatronics, CG animation, and cutting edge sound combine to bring the creatures to life. The filmmakers will also illustrate how miniatures continue to play a role in visual effects, and explain the latest advancements in virtual production from the ILM StageCraft team that helped pioneer the technology.
"Tales of the Jedi"
Saturday, May 28 | 2:30PM – 3:30PM
Introducing 'Tales of the Jedi,' animated anthology shorts. Hosted by Amy Ratcliffe with special guest Dave Filoni.
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2"
Sunday, May 29 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM
Join host David Collins as he invites 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jen Corbett, story editor Matt Michnovetz, actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the first season of the acclaimed series as well as some exciting hints of what's to come in season two!
Behind the Scenes – The Creatures of "Return of the Jedi"
Sunday, May 29 | 2:00PM – 3:00PM
Movie monster fans won't want to miss this in depth exploration of the creatures of 'Return of the Jedi!' Join special guest and 'Return of the Jedi' creature maker, Kirk Thatcher along with FX artist Tom Spina (Regal Robot, Tom Spina Designs), Amy Ratcliffe, and Jason and Gabe from Blast Points Podcast as they turn their keen eyes towards the throne room of Jabba the Hutt and the wondrous creatures of ROTJ with a showcase of rare images and stories from the making of the film.
For a full list of what's happening on the Celebration, Galaxy, Twin Suns, Fan, Podcast, and other stages at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, check out StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel news
According to video game journalist and insider, Jeff Grubb, the sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" will only be released on PlayStation 5, XBox Series X/S, and PC. Grubb also believes the sequel will be shown at Star Wars Celebration, however, at this time a panel for the highly anticipated sequel has not been announced for the event.
Marvel's upcoming Star Wars comics
In "Star Wars: Obi-Wan" #1, written by Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, Obi-Wan Kenobi lives in solitude on Tatooine, waiting for a last hope to rise and save the galaxy from the Empire.
StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of the issue, which arrives May 4 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Also arriving May 4 is "Star Wars" #23, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan.
Star Wars Galactic Pals animated shorts
"Star Wars Galactic Pals," a new series of animated micro-shorts, is available on StarWarsKids.com. A spin-off of "Galaxy of Creatures," "Galactic Pals" follows M1-RE, another member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, as she looks after and studies baby aliens, including Ortolans, Gungans, Rancors, Porgs, and more!
Check out the latest episode, all about the Huttlet, above!
How ILM brought Boba Fett to Times Square
"LG Display, LG Electronics, Disney and ILM joined forces to create a stunning anamorphic scene of Boba Fett taking the throne and presented it to the world at Times Square, New York. OLED was used to enable creative professionals at ILM to realize their dreams for the project."
Steele Wars on Tales of the Jedi
Steele Wars has a new video discussing all the possibilities of the newly announced animated anthology series, "Tales of the Jedi."
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Our friends Ralph and James over at Live Action Star Wars discuss "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" with special guest Ed Pettifer, who worked as a dailies lab operator on "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
Mighty Jabba's Collection
Mighty Jabba's Collection shows off some of the latest Hutt-related merchandise he's acquired.
The evolution of Jabba the Hutt
Speaking of Jabba the Hutt, Star Wars Explained has a new video discussing the evolution of the character.
This Week! in Star Wars
Finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.
"This week in Star Wars, infamous Sith Lord Darth Malgus makes an appearance in 'Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes,' the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim schedule is revealed, and we take a look at Get in the Door, the brand new Lucasfilm, ILM, ILMxLAB, and Skywalker Sound employee-led initiative. Plus, we want to know YOUR plans for Star Wars Day. Tweet us using the hashtag #MyMaythe4th, and you may be featured in the next episode!"