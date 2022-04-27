Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Footage Reaction: All Nightmares Are Real [CinemaCon 2022]

Christine and Strange meet at the bar at the reception, where Strange apologizes for making sacrifices to protect her. "I never stopped caring about us," he says. She replies: "It was never going to work out between us." They're seemingly happy for each other.

At that moment, there's a disturbance outside and Strange puts on the Cloak of Levitation and leaps into action, saving pedestrians from an unseen force that is ripping through cars. It's a tentacled one-eyed creature that we've seen in the trailer, aka Gargantos. Stephen throws his cloak and it catches a falling America Chaz, who was in a bus being held up by the creature. She asks "Do I know you?" which prompts Strange to have a quick flashback to the dream from before.

The creature throws the bus at them, which Strange cuts in half with a magical blade. This is again something we've seen in the trailers. Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme, as seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," comes in to save the day, using a magic whip and looking like a total badass. Flipping and dancing across the tentacles while Strange is knocked out on the sidelines, Wong gets the job done. The cloak helps to save America Chavez, but gets pinned to a fire escape by a motorcycle. Strange comes to and joins Wong in the fight."You know it's an ancient custom to bow in the presence of the Sorcerer Supreme?" Wong asks "Yeah, I'm aware of the customs," Strange says, refusing to bow.

The wedding party is looking on from a balcony, a moment that feels reminiscent of Raimi's work in his "Spider-Man" movies. Strange uses magic to launch a light post into the creature's eye, and yanks it out of its skull in a pretty gross moment. America Chavez stops a piece of the balcony with her powers and a star-shaped piece of concrete falls on the creature. Wong and Strange catch up with Chavez, and she reveals that she's from another universe. This version of Strange does not speak Spanish like the one in his nightmare did. We then cut to a diner, which serves as a place for the movie to deliver an exposition dump from Chavez. "All we knew is that they wanted to take my power for themselves... I can travel the multiverse," she says, revealing that "it only happens when I'm really, really afraid."

We discover that they need to find The Book of Vishaniti, but this book is said to be unreachable. However, in another universe, Chavez and Strange reached it but "then the demon caught up with us. I thought you would protect me, but you didn't." Strange replies, "that was the fight in my dream." But she insists it wasn't a dream. All nightmares are real, she explains. "That recurring nightmare where I'm running naked from a clown?" Wong asks in a moment of humor. "Somewhere it's real," Chavez says. Wong asks her to come to Kamar-Taj, his base of operations, with them. Strange says she's going to have to trust him, even though the other version of him tried to kill her.