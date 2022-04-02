Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Ticket Sales Begin On Wednesday, New Promo Reveals
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will hit theaters on May 4, 2022, and today we have a new teaser trailer with a new line of dialogue and what appears to be a smidge more footage? I'm not going to say that I'm 100 percent sure; even though I've been watching every single thing about this film, it's all starting to blur. It also has a note about ticket sales, which will begin on April 6, 2022. You'll excuse me if I slow down on my articles that day, won't you? I'll be online with the rest of you, trying to score tickets.
In the teaser, we see a team up I didn't expect, a vision of what might be taking place in the council chamber that Strange visits in the earlier trailers (with a certain professor and some Ultron bots), and a monster I can't identify. Let's dive in, shall we?
"It'll get you back on the lunchbox"
As the promo begins, we hear the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) line, "The multiverse. It's life or death." We see a floating platform that looks like panels of stained glass, which is likely in the realm where Strange is fighting the ribbon monster, and where the floating door opens. We see he and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) standing in that door, followed by a shot of what looks like Kamar-Taj, as Wong (Benedict Wong) is standing up. The line that is flashed on in bits throughout the trailer is, "This May, the possibilities are madness." Cute. Very cute. (Not sarcasm. I am really excited for this movie!)
Then we see Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in costume (maybe just the witch side of her that we saw at the end of "WandaVision") meditating in front of the Darkhold, with her eyes opening, as we've seen before in trailers. Then we cut to Wanda and Strange walking through her orchard as Strange says, "We could use an Avenger." She retorts, "There are other Avengers." Then he replies (and this is adorable) "It'll get you back on the lunchbox." She smiles at him, but then we cut to her flying through the air, and an explosion follows.
This fiery boom appears to happen in the British Museum, which has also been the setting for clips featuring the mysterious council that takes Doctor Strange prisoner, as well as scenes featuring Ultron bots. I'm pretty sure it's the British Museum. I've been there a whole lot and it really looks like the lobby with that distinctive ceiling. Doctor Strange is also glimpsed in this fight ... though which Doctor Strange is another question entirely.
Is that an Abomination variant? Maybe?
We also see Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) with a flaming (energy?) sword, attacking some Strange or other. (Empire's big cover feature on Doctor Strange earlier this year revealed that this long-haired Mordo is a variant, not the same one we met in "Doctor Strange.") The next shot is the person flying through the flying door universe who we all speculated could be Captain Marvel or, after a close up 4K shot, looked more like Kang the Conqueror ... Jonathan Majors, at least. Again, all mistakes or wrong guesses are mine alone.
Then we see Wong looking at a monster that I don't recognize, but it's not the ribbon monster from the door-verse (I made that name up), or Shuma-Gorath. We see people running in the street in New York, which looks like it happens right before Strange cuts a bus in half to save America Chavez in earlier trailers.
We hear Wong say, "The fate of the multiverse depends on us." Then we cut back to Wong. He and Scarlet Witch appear then to be fighting on the same side as the monster, which looks as though it could be a variant of Abomination (Wong and Wong were conspiring on cage matches in "Shang-Chi," after all). That is a wild guess, but it's all I've got, friends!
Strange says, "No pressure then." It's clear that the Wong line happened just before that, and he and Strange are standing, I think, in front of Kamar-Taj. Strange zaps something in half, and creature arms appear to be flying out from him, when we learn that "tickets [are] on sale this Wednesday."
I'm tired now. I need a nap to process this. I also need a Doctor Strange lunchbox, stat. "Doctor Strange" opens on May 4, 2022, with ticket pre-sales starting on April 6. See you at the theater!