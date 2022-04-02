Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Ticket Sales Begin On Wednesday, New Promo Reveals

As the promo begins, we hear the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) line, "The multiverse. It's life or death." We see a floating platform that looks like panels of stained glass, which is likely in the realm where Strange is fighting the ribbon monster, and where the floating door opens. We see he and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) standing in that door, followed by a shot of what looks like Kamar-Taj, as Wong (Benedict Wong) is standing up. The line that is flashed on in bits throughout the trailer is, "This May, the possibilities are madness." Cute. Very cute. (Not sarcasm. I am really excited for this movie!)

Then we see Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in costume (maybe just the witch side of her that we saw at the end of "WandaVision") meditating in front of the Darkhold, with her eyes opening, as we've seen before in trailers. Then we cut to Wanda and Strange walking through her orchard as Strange says, "We could use an Avenger." She retorts, "There are other Avengers." Then he replies (and this is adorable) "It'll get you back on the lunchbox." She smiles at him, but then we cut to her flying through the air, and an explosion follows.

Marvel Studios

This fiery boom appears to happen in the British Museum, which has also been the setting for clips featuring the mysterious council that takes Doctor Strange prisoner, as well as scenes featuring Ultron bots. I'm pretty sure it's the British Museum. I've been there a whole lot and it really looks like the lobby with that distinctive ceiling. Doctor Strange is also glimpsed in this fight ... though which Doctor Strange is another question entirely.